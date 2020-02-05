Kanhaiya Kumar Injured, Stones Pelted at His Convoy in Bihar's Supaul

Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo Credit: IANS)

Supaul, February 5: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy was attacked on Wednesday after a public meeting in Bihar's Supaul district. Kanhaiya was also injured in the incident. The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader was addressing a gathering against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The convoy was attacked on way to Saharsa when it was passing through the local market. Delhi Govt Says 'No Sedition' in JNU Case, Set to Reject Sanction Request Against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Others.

According to a report in NDTV, glasses of several vehicles were damaged in the incident. In a similar incident on Saturday, stones were thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar's vehicle as his convoy passed through Saran district. Kanhaiya Kumar on Deepika Padukone's Visit to JNU Says 'Couldn't Talk to Her, Didn't Meet'.

Bihar: Former JNU Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar injured after stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul, today. Kanhaiya was heading towards Saharsa, after addressing a rally in Supaul at the time of incident. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IzJhtWzxiB — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

The former JNUSU leader has been a critic of PM Narendra Modi's government. He is also a leading protester of the Citizenship Law, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Criticising CAA, NRC and NPR, he said that it would affect Muslims who don't have the required documents. "If the government does not give up its divide-and-rule strategy, all the people who love this country and its constitution will come out agitating," he had said.