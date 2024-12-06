Kannauj, December 6: Eight people died and about a dozen passengers were injured when their bus collided with a water tanker irrigating plants on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday, police said. The accident occurred around 2 pm in Sakrawa area here when the bus was en route Delhi from Lucknow , Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said.

"Eight passengers died in the accident and around a dozen injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Saifai Medical College, near Etawah district," he said. Other passengers, who were not injured, were sent to their destinations in another bus, he added.

Bus Hits Water Tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: A major accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. A double-decker bus travelling towards Agra collided with a water tanker and overturned Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, says, "...Eight people have died in the accident, and… pic.twitter.com/JfSTgJ3YOU — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2024

#WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Six people died and 14 were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. pic.twitter.com/DN05CRcWjc — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

State Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh, who was passing by at the time of the accident, stopped his convoy to assist in rescuing the injured and ensuring their transportation to the hospital.

"Senior police and administrative officials have reached the spot and they have been instructed to provide the best of medical treatment to the injured," Singh told PTI.

It's an unfortunate incident. We need to be more careful on roads and adhere to traffic rules, safety measures, he added. Citing his interaction with the injured passengers, the minister said that the bus driver was apparently drowsy and that may have led to the crash.