At least six people were killed and around 40 others injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Friday afternoon, December 6. The sleeper bus, travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, was carrying around 50 passengers when it met with the accident. Reportedly, the driver allegedly lost control and crashed into the water tanker from behind near the 141km mark between Saurikh and Sakrawa. The injured passengers, around 40, were transported to medical facilities, the report said. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Police Vehicle Overturns Into Drain in Rampur, Woman Constable Dead, 3 Injured.

Kannauj Accident

#WATCH Kannauj: SP Amit Kumar says, "Today a bus and a water tanker collided on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The bus was going from Lucknow to Delhi... Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received... 6 people have died in the incident and 14 injured are… pic.twitter.com/O5whp9p1bW — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

