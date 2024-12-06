A tragic accident occurred today on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway when a double-decker bus travelling towards Agra collided with a water tanker and overturned. The impact of the crash caused severe damage to the bus, leading to the loss of life and multiple injuries. According to Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police in Kannauj, eight people were confirmed dead in the accident, and over 19 others have sustained injuries. The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision, and rescue operations were promptly launched to assist the victims. Kannauj Accident: 6 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Disturbing Video).

Double-Decker Bus Collides with Water Tanker

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: A major accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. A double-decker bus travelling towards Agra collided with a water tanker and overturned Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, says, "...Eight people have died in the accident, and… pic.twitter.com/JfSTgJ3YOU — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2024

