Kanpur, April 13: A shocking and bizarre incident unfolded in Kanpur’s Babupurwa area late Thursday night when a man, returning unexpectedly from an outstation trip, caught his wife in bed with their neighbour and, in a fit of rage, tried to chew off the man’s genitals. The injured lover, bleeding heavily, managed to escape and rushed to the local police station before being admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

According to police, the couple had been married for a few years and lived in a rented house. On Thursday evening, the husband told his wife he was heading out of town for work and would return the next day. However, he came back late that night and allegedly found his wife with the neighbour in a compromising position.

Overcome by fury, the husband attacked the man, who tried to flee. In the scuffle, the husband reportedly grabbed the neighbour's private parts with his teeth and attempted to bite them, causing serious injuries.

Inspector Arun Dwivedi confirmed the medical treatment of the injured individual and stated that no formal complaint had been registered by either party. “Further legal action will be taken only after an FIR is lodged,” he said.

The commotion drew a crowd of local residents, but police arrived shortly after and dispersed the gathering. The incident has caused a stir in the area, though authorities are waiting on the parties involved to initiate legal proceedings.

