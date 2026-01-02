Mumbai, January 2: What began as a New Year’s Eve meeting ended in horror after a 25-year-old married woman allegedly attacked her 44-year-old married lover with a knife, inflicting severe injuries to his private parts. The shocking incident occurred in the early hours of December 31 at the woman’s residence in Santa Cruz East.

According to police, the woman had invited the man to her home around 1:30 am on the pretext of giving him New Year's sweets while her children were asleep. During the meeting, she allegedly asked him to remove his pants, went to the kitchen, returned with a vegetable knife, and suddenly attacked him, causing excessive bleeding.

The victim, despite his critical condition, managed to reach home with help from his sons and friends. He was first taken to VN Desai Hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital, where doctors said the injury is deep and may require surgery.

Investigators revealed the two were related and had been in an alleged affair for six to seven years. Frequent disputes reportedly arose after the woman pressured the man to leave his wife and marry her. Police said the victim had tried to distance himself after returning from Bihar earlier this month.

A case has been registered by Mumbai Police, and a manhunt is underway as the accused woman remains on the run.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

