Ghaziabad, April 13: In a chilling complaint filed in Ghaziabad, a man has accused his wife and her alleged lover of repeatedly threatening to kill him and dispose of his body in a pond. Abdul Qadir, a resident of Khirajpur, submitted a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural), alleging that his wife Samar Jahan and her relative, Farmaan, with whom she is reportedly in a relationship, are plotting to murder him.

Qadir said he married Samar Jahan on March 15, 2012, as per Muslim customs, and the couple has four children. According to him, Farmaan, his nephew, frequently visited their home when Qadir was away for work. Suspicious due to neighbours' remarks, Qadir claims he later caught the two "in a compromising situation."

"When I confronted them, they beat me up and threatened to kill me," Qadir said. On April 3, he said he returned home and again saw the pair together. "They beat me again and said, 'This time we won't put you in a drum, we will cut you into pieces and feed you to the fish in the pond.'"

Qadir also alleged that his wife threatened to throw their children into a canal and isolate him from his in-laws. “I stayed silent for the sake of my children’s future, but now I fear for my life,” he said.

He has submitted call recordings and eyewitness accounts to support his claims. Police have confirmed receipt of the complaint and directed Muradnagar police station to investigate. “This case shows how family relations can turn into a threat to life,” Qadir remarked. Police are now examining the evidence and questioning those involved.

