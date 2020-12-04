Karnataka, December 4: A section of Kannada organisations have called for a bandh on December 5, opposing the establishment of a Maratha Development Corporation. Commenting on the same, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "There is no need for any kind of bandh as it gives people an opportunity to cause inconveniences to others. I promise to take all sections of society together."

The hotel owners and travel operators have said they will not be closing their businesses for the day. However, most other transport unions --- including autorickshaw and taxi unions --- have decided to support the bandh.

'There is No Need For Any Kind of bandh', Says BS Yediyurappa:

There is no need for any kind of bandh as it gives people an opportunity to cause inconveniences to others. I promise to take all sections of society together: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on state-wide Bandh called by pro-Kannada activists tomorrow

Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association informed that hotels and restaurants have already suffered huge losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, all the hotels and restaurants would remain open in the interests of farmers, owners, workers, and customers, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, PC Rao had informed earlier.

