Koppal, November 29: A 24-year-old man allegedly impregnated a 17-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Koppala district. He was arrested by the police on Sunday after the matter surfaced. The incident came to light on November 23 after the girl complained of severe stomach ache. She was taken to a primary health centre. During a medical examination, she was found to be pregnant. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the doctors informed the minor girl’s parents that she was seven months pregnant. The girl then gave birth to a premature baby girl. However, the infant died due to premature delivery. The girl was referred to a government hospital. The minor refused to reveal the identity of the man who was responsible for her pregnancy.

The girl’s parent’s then approached the police. She did not even tell the name of the man to the police. Cops then started an investigation. They questioned relatives of the girl and then finally zeroed on to the 24-year-old man. He is married and even has a child. He is a native of Vijayapura. The accused is a relative of the minor girl and used to visit her house frequently. Telangana Horror: Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Daughter In Vikarabad District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The accused was taken into custody by the police. He was arrested under the POCSO Act. During the questioning, he confessed that he had established physical relations with the girl. The accused was then sent to judicial custody. The police will now conduct a DNA test. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

