Vikarabad, November 25: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated by her father over the past six months in Telangana’s Vikarabad district. The incident came to light after the girl’s health condition deteriorated and found to be three months pregnant. The accused forced the girl to leave her studies during the COVID-19 lockdown. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes And Kills Daughter For Marrying Outside Caste In Bhopal District.

The incident was reported from the Mominpet area of the district. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The minor girl’s parents at a construction site in Patancheru.

Reported, the girl was studying in class VIII in 2019, but she was forced to leave her education during the lockdown. Earlier, the minor girl used to live with her relatives near her school. After leaving her studies, she moved started to live with her parents in Patancheru. As per the report, when the girl fell ill, her mother took her to a hospital, doctors found that the teenager was pregnant. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Granddaughter, Impregnates Her In Kallakurichi; Arrested.

After coming home, the girl told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted for the past six months by her father and even threatened her not to tell anybody. The woman then confronted her husband. The accused then threatened to kill her wife and daughter. He reportedly gave Rs 20,000 for abortion. The girl’s mother then approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. Based on the complaint, the accused used booked under POCSO Act.

