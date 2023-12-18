Kolar, December 18: In a shocking incident Dalit students at a school in Karnataka were allegedly forced by school employees to clean the sceptic tank within school premises. The incident has been reported from Morarji Desai residential school in Malur taluk of Karnataka’s Kolar district. Principal and a teacher of the school have reportedly been arrested and four contractual teachers got the sack after videos of the reported incident went viral on social media.

As per NDTV reports, four students were compelled to climb down the sceptic tank inside the school campus as a part of punishment. In the video that went viral on social media platform, a group of school students were seen engaged in cleaning a septic tank, with the presence of a staff member at the location. Karnataka Shocker: Spurned Lover Arrested for Killing Four of a Family Tells Cops In Udupi.

Education and social department officials reportedly paid a visit to the school after the video sparked outrage on social media. Despite being prohibited in India three decades ago, manual scavenging practice still continues. Many people still continue to clean human waste with bare hands leading to loss of lives. Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Travels 230 Km, Drinks Insecticide and Strangles Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit student was thrashed, forced to drink urine and soil while his eyebrows were shaved by some youths of his village in Jaunpur district under the Sujanganj police station area. An FIR was registered against the youths who thrashed the Dalit boy. A counter complaint was also lodged by the group of people who hit the Dalit boy, alleging that he had sexually harassed a girl in their family. According to police, an FIR against the boy has been lodged under section 354 (outraging modesty) of IPC on the basis of the complaint of the youths.

