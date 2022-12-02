Chitradurga, December 2: In yet another shocking incident, an elderly couple was found dead with slit throats at their residence in Hosadurga town on Thursday evening. The motive behind the crime is yet uncertain and a probe has been launched, said police.

As per the report published in the Indian Express, the victims were identified as Prabhakar Shetty (75) and Vijayalakshmi (65), residents of Vinayaka Layout in Hosadurga, 200 km away from Bengaluru. Shetty ran an edible oil business. The incident came to light on Thursday night after neighbours went to their house and found the elderly duo dead. The couple’s throats had been slit and it appears that the accused knew that they were alone at home, the police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Couple Murdered in Gonda District.

Meanwhile, the police have booked unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a case was filed. Cops are yet to determine the motive behind the crime and are trying to ascertain if gold ornaments or other valuables have gone missing from the couple’s residence. An investigation has been launched. Ajmer Shocker: Elderly Couple Murdered Inside House, Three Accused Arrested.

In a similar incident, an elderly couple was allegedly strangled to death by unknown people while they were asleep in their house in Ghaziabad. The deceased, 60-year-old Ibrahim, a scrap dealer, was found dead in his sleeping attire inside his house, while Hazra, his wife, was found near a toilet in a vacant plot of land.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).