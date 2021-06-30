Ajmer, June 30: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple was murdered in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Monday. The incident took place in Gulabbari area of Ajmer city. The deceased have been identified as 85-year-old Madan Singh Chouhan and his 81-year-old wife Maina Devi. They alone when unidentified assailants entered their house. After killing the couple, the accused took away money and ornaments. Rajasthan: Doctor Couple Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Bharatpur, CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

In the CCTV footage, police noticed the suspicious movement of three youths in the locality on Monday night, moments before the crime was committed. The police arrested the three youth. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kunal, Sumer Singh and Divaish Bhati. They all are residents of Gulabbari. According to a report published in The Times of India, the three accused work in local shops in the area. They barged into the house of the couple with the intention of robbery. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter With Help of Lover, Dumps Body in Alwar’s Sariska Forest; Arrested.

The three youths killed the couple, as both husband and wife identified them and retaliated. According to the report, the police also recovered stolen ornaments. The matter came to light after Madan’s younger brother Dinesh Chouhan went to the house in the morning to give tea. Dinesh lives near the couple’s house. He informed the police. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

In the preliminary report, it was found that the accused slit Madan’s throat while Maina died due to strangulation. The couple, who was residing alone for almost 10 years, has three sons. They often visit their parents. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

