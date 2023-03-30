Dakshina Kannada, March 30: A class tenth student ended life by jumping into a river in this district of Karnataka on Thursday. The class 10th board exams are scheduled to begin from Friday (March 31).

Preliminary investigations revealed that 15-year-old Advaith Shetty took the extreme step due to exam stress. The incident was reported from Gundimajal village near Kodimbala in Kadaba taluk near Mangaluru. Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself Due to Exam Pressure in Safdarjung.

According to police, the student who was to take the SSLC (class 10) exams, had gone missing on Wednesday evening. His parents and relatives had searched for him throughout the night, but failed. Rajasthan Shocker: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide, Landlord Dies of Heart Attack After Seeing Body Hanging.

His school bag was found on the banks of river Kumaradhara near Nakuru Gaya region this morning. Later, the Fire Force and Emergency personnel launched a hunt for his body in the river and recovered it. Further details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).