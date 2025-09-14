Mysuru, September 14: A shocking incident unfolded in Chikkahejjuru village, Hunsur taluk, Karnataka, where a woman allegedly murdered her husband and fabricated a tiger attack to claim Rs 15 lakh in government compensation. Sallapuri, 40, allegedly poisoned her husband Venkataswamy, 45, on September 9. She then buried his body in a five-foot cow dung pit near their home, covering it with dung, straw, and leaves.

The couple, originally from Bidadi, worked on a 4.1-acre arecanut farm owned by Bengaluru engineers and earned Rs 18,000 per month. They had two children living in Bidadi for schooling. Investigators revealed Sallapuri, seeking a lavish lifestyle, had researched government schemes providing compensation to families of wild animal attack victims. She used this knowledge to concoct her story. Sultanpur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover, Seen Crying Over His Dead Body To Evade Suspicion; Arrested (Watch Video).

Sallapuri approached Hunsur Rural Police, claiming her husband had been dragged into the forest by a tiger. The house’s proximity to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve made her claim initially plausible, triggering a massive search by police, forest officials, and villagers. Sallapuri even cited a damaged fence, caused earlier by an elephant, as proof. However, the absence of pugmarks, blood, or struggle, along with inconsistent statements, raised suspicions. Bijnor Shocker: Woman Kills Son for Raping Her in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After She Confesses to Murder.

Inspector Muniyappa ordered a property search, uncovering drag marks leading to the cow dung pit, where human remains were found. Confronted, Sallapuri confessed to poisoning and burying her husband. CCTV footage confirmed she acted alone. A dog squad and forensic experts collected additional evidence. The case, under Hunsur Rural Police, is being investigated by Additional SP C Mallik and DySP Gopalakrishna.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

