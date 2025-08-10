In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was arrested for allegedly killing her son, who reportedly raped her in Bijnor. The alleged incident occurred on the night of August 7, when Ashok (32) was hacked to death in his sleep with a sharp-edged weapon in Mandawali’s Shyamiwala village. After the incident, the police detained his mother, Munni, for questioning. During interrogation, she confessed to killing her son, reports PTI. She told cops that her son had raped her earlier in an inebriated state. However, she did not disclose the incident to anyone due to social stigma. When he tried to repeat the act again, she killed with a sickle and later raised an alarm, claiming robbers had entered the house. Bijnor Shocker: Army Jawan Killed by Live-In Partner in Uttar Pradesh.

Woman Kills Son for Raping Her in Uttar Pradesh

ये है अशोक। शराब पीकर नशे में अपनी सगी मां से ही अश्लील हरकतें करता था। कई बार ये हरकतें एक लेवल पार कर जाती थीं। मां इससे तंग आ चुकी थी। बात ऐसी कि बाहर भी किसी को नहीं बता सकती। 7 अगस्त की रात 12 बजे जब अशोक सो रहा था, तब मां ने धारदार हथियार से उसकी हत्या कर दी। फिर मां ने… pic.twitter.com/RKsi2iKEsV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 10, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

