Karnataka: Wife of Bengaluru Techie Who Contracted Coronavirus Did Not Flee to Agra, Clarifies Government

Bengaluru, March 15: A 25-year-old woman whose husband, a techie with Google, tested positive for coronavirus did not flee Bengaluru, clarified the Karnataka government on Saturday. A report was doing rounds claiming that the woman left Bengaluru before her husband contracted coronavirus and travelled to Delhi and later Agra. However, the Karnataka government made it clear that she left Bengaluru before her husband displayed symptoms of COVID-19. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

A lot of misinformation is spreading about the couple with a section of society slamming the woman for "risking other people's lives". A news report claimed they went to coronavirus-hit Italy for a honeymoon. However, Dr Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education, clarified the couple had travelled to Switzerland and Greece. He said the couple landed in Mumbai on March 6 and travelled to Bengaluru on March 8. During this time, the techie had shown no symptoms of coronavirus. Coronavirus In Maharashra: Mindspace Airoli in Navi Mumbai to be Evacuated and Being Sanitised after One Employee of Majesco Found COVID-19 Positive as Per Reports.

"From Mumbai, they reached Bengaluru on March 8 at around 9:45 pm. She left from the airport at 1:30 am on March 9 to Delhi. From Delhi, she travelled to Agra," Dr Sudhakar said at a press conference, as reported by The News Minute. He added that the husband fell sick the next day while at work and he was subsequently found to be positive only on March 12. It would be wrong to say she fled, as on March 9, her husband had not shown any symptoms or tested positive, Dr Sudhakar said.

Following these clarifications, many hit out the publication that claimed the woman had fled after her husband tested positive for coronavirus. Below is a Twitter post debunking previously made claims:

The minister, however, added that the woman's travel history was not clearly shown to authorities when her husband was admitted. Besides, it was not clear as to why she came to Bengaluru from Mumbai and then left for Delhi. "The wife never entered Bengaluru. She could have flown from Mumbai to Delhi but maybe she wanted to drop the husband in Bengaluru and say goodbye. They were on a honeymoon," an official was quoted as saying.

While her husband is going through treatment for coronavirus, the woman tested positive in initial tests. Results of the second test are still awaited. The Karnataka government said that they had not received any word from Uttar Pradesh government on whether she had tested positive.