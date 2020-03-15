Coronavirus In Maharashra: Mindspace Airoli in Navi Mumbai to be Evacuated and Being Sanitised after One Employee of Majesco Found COVID-19 Positive as Per Reports

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 14: Another man tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra. Building number 11 of Mindpsace Airoli in Navi Mumbai was evacuated on Saturday evening after Majesco employee reportedly found positive for COVID-19. The person was present at Majesco's Airoli office between March 9-12. With this, confirmed nCoV cases crossed 30 in Maharashtra. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 'Will Advice IT Firms to Allow Employees to Work from Home', Says Karnataka Government.

The building, which also houses other companies like eClerx, Atos and Citus Tech, will be closed on March 15 as officials are currently sanitising the common areas like lobbies, elevators and staircases. However, Majesco has asked its employees not to come to office till March 29. However, other companies will resume normal working on March 15. Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Meeting of SAARC Leaders Through Video Conferencing Tomorrow.

Officials Sanitising the Building:

Official Confirmation by Majesco:

As feared, a majesco employee has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Mindspace Airoli, what measures have @mybmc in place to contain virus wherein thousands probably lakhs of people use office complex daily @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra https://t.co/56G8lHmCH2 pic.twitter.com/4KwFUPiQLP — Girish Nair (@nairgirish24) March 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, five people tested positive for the coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad are in Pune district. Till now, 15 cases have been reported in the district so far. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the country almost touched 90. The Maharashtra government announced to close all place of public gathering, including schools, gyms, swimming pools and malls to avoid spread of the deadly virus.