236 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Iran on 15 March, have been brought to Jaisalmer where they will be quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre.

New Delhi, March 15: In a latest update on the global coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19. As a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus spread, the White House announced that the US is extending Europe travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland, which will be effective Monday midnight eastern standard time. In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomes tested positive for coronavirus.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss how to deal with coronavirus outbreak with the leaders of South Asian Association Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries through a video conference call this evening. PM Narendra Modi and leaders from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka will participate in the video conference and chalk out a strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 31, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in India by the global pandemic. Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district late on Saturday night. The state has gone into a shutdown mode with closure of all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centres, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till March 31 as a precaution.