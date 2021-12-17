Bengaluru, December 17: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man concocted a story of attempting suicide in an effort to convince his girlfriend's parents to agree to their relationship. But the plot went awry as the 24 year-old woman was falsely informed about his death, following which she hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence on Wednesday. Mysuru Shocker: Woman Kills 2-Year-Old Son Before Ending Life In Nanjangud Taluk Due To Domestic Dispute

Sakamma, who is from Channarayapatna in Hassan district and worked in a supermarket in Yeshwantpur, hanged herself with a sari at her residence in Muneshwara Layout, near Doddabidarakallu, north Bengaluru, on Wednesday afternoon according to a report in The Times Of India.

According to Peenya police, Sakamma was in love with her colleague Arun. After a two-year courtship, they informed elders about their love affair and sought permission to get married. Both families opposed the idea.

Arun recently managed to convince his parents to agree to his relationship, but couldn't get Sakamma's family to come around. So, he hatched a plan to get her family members to agree to their marriage.

Acting on Arun's instructions, his friend Gopal called Prajwal, Sakamma's brother-in-law, over phone and introduced himself as a policeman from Basaveshwaranagar. Copal informed Prajwal that Arun had attempted to kill himself and was in hospital. He asked Prajwal to arrange Arun and Sakamma's marriage and threatened them with a criminal case if they failed to do so.

Gopal even asked Prajwal to bring Sakamma to the police station. Prajwal informed Sakamma's mother Lakshmamma about the development. She asked him to bring her daughter to Channarayapatna and not take her to the police station. Prajwal called Sakamma and informed her that Arun had committed suicide and asked her to get ready to go to Channarayapatna.

Believing Arun was actually dead, Sakamma took the extreme step. "I was pained by the opposition of both our families to my marriage with Arun. I can't live without him." she wrote in a suicide note.

Lakshmamma alleged that the fake call arranged by Arun and made by Gopal was the main reason behind her daughter's death. She has filed a complaint against them.

