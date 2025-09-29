Karur, September 29: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Karur on Monday to meet survivors and families of the victims of the devastating stampede that killed 41 people and left over 50 injured during actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally at Velayuthampalayam, Tamil Nadu, on September 27.

She will be accompanied by Union Ministers L. Murugan and Nainar Nagendran, and is expected to visit hospitals and express condolences to the bereaved families. The tragedy occurred after a massive crowd gathered to hear Vijay speak. According to officials, the rally venue became dangerously overcrowded as thousands surged forward at the end of his address, triggering panic and a deadly crush. Several victims were women and children, and doctors say some of the injured remain critical. Karur Tragedy: Death Toll in Devastating Stampede at TVK Leader Vijay’s Campaign Rally Reaches 41 After Woman Succumbs to Injuries.

Expressions of grief have poured in from across the country. President Droupadi Murmu said she was “deeply pained” by the loss of lives and offered prayers for the families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who reached Karur soon after the incident, met with injured victims and their families at the Government Medical College Hospital. He announced a Rs 10 lakh solatium for each bereaved family and promised full state support. CM Stalin also ordered a judicial probe led by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to determine the cause of the tragedy and recommend safety measures for future events. Karur Stampede: AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami Meets Victims’ Families, Seeks Impartial Probe After Stampede at Vijay’s TVK Election Rally.

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) of the AIADMK expressed condolences while holding the government accountable for failing to manage the massive turnout and demanded stronger safety protocols for political gatherings.

TVK president Vijay, visibly shaken by the disaster, called it an “irreparable loss”. In an emotional message, he announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh to those injured, appealing for calm and solidarity. With the state still reeling from shock, FM Sitharaman’s visit underscores the seriousness of the Centre’s response as Tamil Nadu debates better crowd control and safety at large political rallies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

