Karur, September 29: The death toll from the devastating stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign rally in Karur has risen to 41 after a woman succumbed to her injuries. The woman, 65-year-old Sukuna from Velusamipuram, succumbed to injuries late Sunday night. Sukuna, who worked for a private company, had gone missing after the rally. Her relatives later found she had been admitted to the Karur Government Hospital’s intensive care unit but could not be saved despite treatment.

The tragedy struck on Saturday evening at Velayudhampalayam, where thousands had gathered to hear Vijay speak. Witnesses said the crowd swelled beyond capacity, and as people pushed forward to catch a glimpse of the TVK leader, chaos erupted. A brief power disruption reportedly added to the panic. In the crush, many were trapped in narrow exit lanes; several fainted and were trampled. By Sunday night, 34 bodies had been identified and handed over to families. More than 80 others remain injured, some critically. Emergency services struggled to move victims to hospitals, and ambulances were pressed into service through the night. Karur Stampede: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Other Tamil Actors Offer Condolences After 39 Die at Vijay’s TVK Rally (View Posts).

President Droupadi Murmu had expressed deep sorrow, saying she was “pained by the tragic loss of lives in Karur” and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families while wishing the injured a swift recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the incident “heart-rending” and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who flew to Karur soon after the tragedy, called it “an unprecedented loss of innocent lives.” He announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and ordered a judicial inquiry headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to identify safety lapses. Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, visiting survivors and families, demanded accountability from the state government and said police and intelligence had failed to anticipate the massive turnout and ensure proper security. Karur Stampede: Vinodhini Vaidyanathan Grieves Over Unfortunate Incident at Vijay’s TVK Rally, Actress Stands by Her ‘Jilla’ Co-Star and Writes, ‘I’m Sure He Is Truly Devastated’ (View Post).

Vijay called the deaths “an irreparable loss” and said his heart was “overwhelmed with profound heaviness.” He pledged personal compensation of Rs 20 lakh per bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured, vowing to support victims in every possible way. Authorities have registered cases and launched an investigation into the disaster, with a focus on crowd management and safety protocols for large political events.

