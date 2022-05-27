Srinagar, May 27: Ten terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfits were killed in different security operations in Kashmir in the last three days, police said.

Of the 10 slain terrorists, three were from the JeM and seven from the LeT.

A total of four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters in Awantipora and Srinagar's Soura area, including those responsible for the killing of Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat on Wednesday. Jammu & Kashmir: 3 LeT Militants, Associate Arrested for Sarpanch’s Murder in Baramulla District.

"Ten terrorists including three from JeM and seven from LeT terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir Valley. Heinous murder case of late Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar, said in a tweet.

