The 2025 MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, begin their 2026 preseason Champions Tour on 24 January, against Peruvian giants Alianza Lima. The fixture, held at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, marks the first of four international friendlies across South America and the Caribbean. Lionel Messi, recently crowned as the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, is expected to lead a star-studded squad that includes winter signings Sergio Reguilon and Rodrigo De Paul. Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Alianza Lima Club Friendly 2026 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Inter Miami enter the 2026 season with unprecedented momentum after clinching their first-ever MLS Cup title in December. The club has utilised the off-season to significantly strengthen its roster, securing goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and re-signing veteran striker Luis Suárez. This tour is designed to integrate new arrivals into Javier Mascherano’s tactical system before the domestic season commences in late February.

Alianza Lima, one of Peru’s most successful clubs with 25 league titles, provides a formidable opening test. The "Blanquiazules" are also in preseason preparation for their upcoming Liga 1 campaign and Copa Libertadores commitments. The match—headlining the "Noche Blanquiazul"—is expected to be played in front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 in the Peruvian capital.

Where To Watch Inter Miami vs Alianza Lima Live Streaming and Telecast

In a significant shift for 2026, the standalone MLS Season Pass has been discontinued. All Inter Miami matches, including this preseason friendly, are now available through a standard Apple TV subscription.

In India: The match will kick off in the early hours of Sunday, 25 January, at 06:30 IST. Fans can stream the game live via the Apple TV app.

Global Access: The match is available worldwide on the Apple TV app, with select highlights also expected on Inter Miami’s official YouTube channel and the OneFootball App and website. Match Fact Feature Details Event 2026 Champions Tour (Club Friendly) Date Sat, 24 Jan (Peru/US) / Sun, 25 Jan (India) Venue Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, Lima, Peru Kick-off Time 06:30 IST / 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT Key Players (MIA) Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul Key Players (ALI) Paolo Guerrero, Hernán Barcos Live Stream Apple TV (Subscription required) Previous Meeting First-ever encounter

Team News and Key Players

Inter Miami’s starting XI could feature several high-profile debutants. Defensive recruits Micael and Facundo Mura are in contention to start, while midfield arrival David Ayala is expected to partner Rodrigo De Paul. Messi and Suárez remain the focal points of the attack, though fans may also see appearances from younger prospects as Mascherano manages minutes.

For Alianza Lima, the fixture is a showcase for their local and international stars, including the legendary Paolo Guerrero. The Peruvian side has looked solid in recent domestic friendlies and will view this as a prime opportunity to measure themselves against the reigning American champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).