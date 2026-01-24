Sydney Shark Attack: 12-Year-Old Nico Antic Succumbs to Injuries, Several Beaches Shut

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Sydney, January 24: A 12-year-old boy has died in the hospital nearly a week after being attacked by a shark in Sydney Harbour. Nico Antic succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, January 24, after fighting for his life following the incident on January 18. His parents, Lorena and Juan Antic, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement, describing their son as a "happy, friendly, and sporty young boy" with a "kind and generous spirit" who was always full of life.

The attack occurred last Sunday while Nico was playing with friends in the eastern suburb of Vaucluse, approximately five miles from Sydney's central business district. The group had been jumping into the water off a popular six-meter rock near the Hermitage Foreshore Walk. According to police reports, heavy recent rainfall had made the harbour waters murky, creating conditions that are known to attract sharks closer to the shore. Shark Attack in Australia: 12-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Shark at Sydney Harbor Beach.

Witnesses and police officials praised the bravery of Nico's friends, who immediately rushed to his aid. At least one friend jumped back into the water to pull the 12-year-old to safety after he was bitten on both legs. First responders arrived quickly and transported him to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in critical condition.

Despite multiple surgeries and the dedicated efforts of medical teams, Nico remained in a coma for several days. His family had recently shared that he was brain dead before confirming his passing on Saturday. A community fundraiser has already raised nearly USD 240,000 to support the family during this period. Sydney Shark Attack: 2 Critically Injured in 3 Separate Attacks in Just Over 24 Hours in Australia, Swimmers Urged To Stay out of Water.

The fatal incident was the first in a series of four shark attacks recorded along the New South Wales coast within a span of just 48 hours. The spike in activity prompted local authorities to temporarily close dozens of beaches across Sydney earlier this week. Experts believe the poor water quality following storms was a significant factor, as bull sharks, the species suspected in the Vaucluse attack, are known to hunt in low-visibility, brackish water.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).