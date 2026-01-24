Delhi, January 24: The Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced that its iconic gardens, known as Amrit Udyan, will open to the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026. This annual opening, titled 'Udyan Utsav,' allows visitors to explore the sprawling manicured lawns and vibrant floral displays at the President’s official residence. The gardens will remain open on all days during this period, except for Mondays, which are reserved for maintenance, and March 6, which is a holiday for Holi.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to grace the formal opening ceremony on February 2, ahead of the public launch. This year, the administration has introduced several new floral varieties and enhanced landscaping features to mark the spring season. To ensure a smooth experience, the President's Secretariat has established specific time slots and a streamlined entry process for thousands of expected daily visitors.

Amrit Udyan: Key Highlights and New Attractions

The 2026 edition of Udyan Utsav features over 100 varieties of tulips, a diverse range of roses, and seasonal flowers in full bloom. A major highlight this year is the specially curated "Circular Garden," which will showcase a unique collection of bonsai trees and exotic medicinal plants.

Visitors can also enjoy the 'Bal Vatika' (Children's Garden), which includes a musical fountain and educational exhibits about nature. The 'Long Garden' and 'Rectangular Garden' remain the primary attractions, featuring traditional Mughal-inspired architectural elements blended with modern horticultural techniques.

Booking and Entry Details

Entry to Amrit Udyan is free of charge; however, visitors are required to book their slots in advance. Bookings can be made online through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. For those who cannot book online, a limited number of "walk-in" registration counters will be available near Gate No. 35.

Timings: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Last entry at 4:00 PM).

Closed Days: Every Monday and March 6 (Holi).

Entry Point: Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue.

Special Category Days

To make the experience more inclusive, the administration has designated specific days for certain groups of visitors. Special arrangements will be made for:

Farmers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Differently-abled individuals.

Personnel from the Defense and Paramilitary forces.

Children from government schools.

For security reasons, visitors are requested not to carry bags, umbrellas, water bottles, or cameras into the gardens. Mobile phones are permitted, and the administration has set up storage facilities for prohibited items at the entry point. Visitors are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes, as the garden tour involves a significant amount of walking. Proper COVID-appropriate behavior or health protocols, if any, will be strictly enforced as per the latest government guidelines.

