Kerala Police Arrest Priest of Stella Marish Church in Kochi, For Allegedly Gathering People & Conducting Mass Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kochi, April 15: Police have arrested Fr. Augustine Palayil, priest of Stella Maris Church in Willingdon Island in Kochi, for allegedly gathering people and conducting mass. According to an ANI update, police have informed that six devotees have been arrested for participating in the mass. In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

The decision to extend the lockdown has offered Kerala more time to prepare for health emergencies for post lockdown period and ensure speedy recovery of those infected. At present, Kerala has 387 positive cases, out of which 211 have recovered and 3 people have died. A 92-year-old and his wife 86-year-old wife, have recovered. Over 1.12 lakh are under surveillance, and the state cabinet is expected to review its measures against COVID-19. Lockdown Guidelines: What Remains Open, Shut, Allowed, Disallowed in Phase 2 of Coronavirus Shutdown? See MHA List.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Police have arrested Fr. Augustine Palayil, priest of Stella Maris Church in Willingdon Island in Kochi, allegedly for gathering people and conducting mass. 6 devotees have also been arrested for participating in it: SHO, Harbour Janamaithri Police #Kerala #CoronavirusLockodown — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

On Wednesday, the coronavirus cases in India spiked by over 1,000 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll above the 11,400-mark. As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active COVID-19 infections in the nation stood at 9,756. A total of 1,306 patients have been discharged or cured, whereas, the death count increased to 377.