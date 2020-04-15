Lockdown Guidelines: What Remains Open, Shut, Allowed, Disallowed in Phase 2 of Coronavirus Shutdown? See MHA List

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a revised list of guidelines for the phase two of lockdown announced to contain coronavirus transmission. The Home Ministry stated that selected activities, including fisheries, enhanced animal husbandry and MNREGA works would be permitted post April 20 in areas which are not COVID-19 hotspots. Agriculture and related activities have been totally exempted from the lockdown as they fall under essential services.

"All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as - farming operations by farmers and farm workers in field, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations," the MHA statement said. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When The Country Can Get COVID-19 Free.

The guidelines issued by the government differs to a narrow extent from the earlier set of exemptions and closures issued by the Home Ministry, during the first phase of lockdown. The rejigged guidelines are in continuation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday, when he announced that certain relaxations would be made in regions which are succeeding in the fight against coronavirus.

Lockdown 2.0: What Remains Open, Shut, Allowed, Disallowed? See MHA List

MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5T7CzaKMZc — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

"Until May 3, all domestic and international air travel of passengers(except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains(except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services to remain prohibited," the statement read.

Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies to remain functional.

All religious places shall be closed for public, religious congregations are strictly prohibited until May 3. In case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted for the period, the guidelines added.

All educational, training institution etc shall remain closed, taxis (including auto and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3. Cinema halls, malls, shopping/sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools, theaters, bars etc to also remain closed till May 3.