Kozhikode, September 27: A 31-year-old woman allegedly threw her twin children into a well in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. Then incident took place at Perode near the Nadapuram area of the district on Sunday night. After throwing her 3.5-year-old twins into the well, she also attempted to jump in it. However, she was rescued by locals. The accused has been identified as Subeena. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Sears His 3 Children With Iron Rod, Arrested.

As per a report published by The New Indian Express, at around 11 pm on Sunday, the woman called her family and told them that she had thrown her children into the well. The locals and family members immediately rushed to the spot. They found Fathima Rouha and Muhammad Rizvin dead. The local rescued Subeena as she was holding to a motor pump of the well. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Hides Under Cot for 6 Hours to Catch Wife's Lover, Stabs Him to Death.

The woman was hospitalised. Later she was arrested. Subeena was living with her husband, reported the media house. A case of murder has been registered against the woman. The police are interrogating her to know the reason behind taking the extreme step. Cops have recovered the bodies of the children. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Bengaluru, where a woman allegedly tried to hang her two minor daughters before attempting suicide. The incident took place at Dibbur village in Bengaluru on September 20. The woman was identified as Varalakshmi. She was rescued by neighbours and is battling for her life. Meanwhile, one of her daughters survived as she ran out of her home, but her elder sister died.

