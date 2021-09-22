Bengaluru, September 22: A woman allegedly tried to hang her two minor daughters before attempting suicide. The incident took place at Dibbur village in Bengaluru on September 20. The woman, identified as Varalakshmi, was rescued by neighbours and is battling for her life. One of her daughters survived as she ran out of her home. Her elder sister, however, died. Mass Suicide in Bengaluru: Father Hangs Wife, Son From Ceiling After Failing to Repay Loan, Daughter Films Video.

After losing her husband Puttaraju to COVID-19, Varalakshmi had been in depression, according to a report by Times of India. On September 20, she decided to hang her daughters - 12-year-old Divyashree and 8-year-old Mugdha - and end her life too. While Varalakshmir and Divyashree were getting ready for suicide, Mugdha ran out of her house and screamed for help, the report said. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Sears His 3 Children With Iron Rod, Arrested.

Their neighbours rushed to help and brought down the woman and her elder daughter. The mother-daughter duo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Divyashree dead on arrival. Varalakshmi is undergoing treatment. According to the police, the mother might have convinced her daughters to commit suicide as she was struggling to take care of them.

"The woman was not strong enough to even hang her children. We suspect the arrangement was for all the three to hang themselves," the police were quoted as saying. They believe Mugdha might have got scared at the last minute and fled. They are probing whether her elder sister hanged herself or was hanged by her mother. A case of suspicious death has been registered.

After the incident, Mugdha is staying with her uncle. A gram panchayat member also said that Varalakshmi was depressed after her husband had died of COVID-19. The cops are conducting further investigation.

