Mumbai, January 7: Hidayatullah Patel, the Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, died on Wednesday morning, January 7, after being stabbed at a mosque in Akola. The veteran leader was reportedly attacked by an unidentified assailant during the early morning prayers. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, medical professionals declared him dead on arrival due to the severity of his injuries.

Local authorities have cordoned off the area around the mosque as forensic teams and senior police officials begin their investigation. The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon. The incident has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of the Vidarbha region, leading to a heavy police deployment across the city to maintain public order. Suresh Kalmadi Dies: Congress Leader and Ex-Union Minister Passes Away in Maharashtra’s Pune After Brief Illness.

Hidayatullah Patel Dies After Stabbing Attack

Hidayatullah Patel Murder Case

According to preliminary police reports, the attack occurred while Patel was performing ‘Fajr’ (dawn) prayers. Witnesses at the scene described a sudden confrontation, after which the assailant fled the premises. Local residents and fellow congregants immediately alerted the police and arranged for Patel’s transport to the hospital.

Akola police have formed multiple teams to track down the suspect. Investigators are currently scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity of the mosque and questioning witnesses to establish a timeline of the event and identify potential leads. Shalini Patil Dies: Veteran Congress Leader and Former Maharashtra Minister Passes Away at 94 at Her Residence in Mumbai’s Mahim.

Patel was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, known for his long-standing association with the Congress party and his influence within the minority community in the Akola district. He had previously served in various capacities within the party organization and was recognized for his grassroots connectivity.

Senior Congress leaders, including state party president Nana Patole, have expressed deep condolences and called for a swift and thorough investigation. Party officials have urged supporters to maintain peace while demanding that the state government take immediate action to apprehend those responsible for the "heinous" act.

In the wake of the stabbing, security has been significantly bolstered across Akola to prevent any communal or political flare-ups. Senior police officials are stationed at key intersections, and additional personnel have been deployed to sensitive areas.

District authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumors on social media. A formal First Information Report (FIR) is in the process of being filed at the local police station, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted later today to provide further clarity on the cause of death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).