Delhi Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging in Azadpur Days After Appearing for Cancelled NEET UG 2026 Exam

New Delhi, May 15: In an apparent case of suicide, a 21-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in North Delhi's Azadpur area, police said on Friday. Police said that the victim had appeared for the NEET-UG examination on May 3, which was later cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the paper was allegedly leaked. However, officials maintained that the reason for the extreme step taken by the woman will be known only after the investigation is complete.

A PCR call was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on Thursday that a girl’s dead body has been brought to Kewal Park Shamshan Ghat without informing the police. Apparently, the priest at the cremation ground found the matter suspicious and had made the call to the police. The woman's dead body was immediately taken into custody and shifted to BJRM Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examination. A Delhi Police crime team along with forensic experts inspected the crime scene. Kota Shocker: NEET-UG 2026 Aspirant Dies by Suicide a Day Before Exam, Jumps From Hostel Roof.

The deceased has been identified as Anshika Pandey, aged about 21 years. She is a resident of Lal Bagh in North Delhi's Azadpur. During enquiry, it came to light that the deceased had allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence. According to the officials, the family members were unaware of the legal procedure and therefore had brought the body directly for cremation. No suicide note has been recovered so far, though further investigation is underway. Police are looking at all aspects of the case. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Ends Life Day Before Exam by Jumping off Hostel Building in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, another NEET aspirant Ritik Mishra allegedly died by suicide on Thursday at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Local authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident. The NEET-UG re-examination is now scheduled to be reconducted on June 21. The probe into the paper leak case is currently being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the alleged racket, including the manner in which the question paper was leaked and circulated. So far, the agency has conducted multiple raids across different states and arrested seven individuals in connection with the case.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).