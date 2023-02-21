Hyderabad, February 21: Two men who allegedly kidnapped, raped, and robbed a woman on Saturday evening in Kismatpur have been arrested by the Cyberabad police on Sunday. The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Sharma, 29, and Sumith Kumar Sharma, 33.

TOI reported that the 33-year-old victim was returning home on foot after work at a nearby gated community on Saturday evening when the two men travelling in a car stopped by and offered her work at another apartment which will give her more pay. They then dragged her into the vehicle, forced her to drink alcohol, and drove to an isolated location. The complainant told the police she was sexually assaulted and abandoned and her gold chain weighing 24 gram was also snatched away. They then dropped her off near Gandipet. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Kills Alcoholic Husband in Jhansi For Assaulting Her and Threatening To Rape Daughter.

The woman managed to regain consciousness and contact her husband over phone, who rushed to the spot and took her home. Later, the couple lodged a complaint with Narsingi police, who registered an FIR under sections of rape, kidnap and robbery. Mumbai Horror: School Principal Rapes, Threatens Class 7 Student; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Two special teams were constituted to trace the sedan through CCTV footage from Gandipet, Kismatpur to Peeram Cheruvu.

Cops quickly managed to identify the vehicle through the number plate and nabbed the accused from their Bachupally home within 12 hours of the crime along with her 2.5 tolas gold ‘pusthela thadu’ worth Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The cops also seized two mobile phones from the accused along with the vehicle used in committing the offence. The accused were remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

