Thrissur, June 18: A 38-year-old widow from Bengaluru, seeking spiritual relief from personal and financial troubles, was allegedly raped multiple times by a temple administrator in Kerala under the pretext of lifting a curse. The accused, Arun T A (40), associated with the Peringottukara temple in Kizhakkummuri, was arrested by police late last week. A co-accused, priest Unni Damodaran, remains absconding.

The survivor, a mother of two who lost her husband in 2016, visited the temple in March with friends after reading about it online. In her complaint to the Bellandur police, she detailed how Arun and Damodaran manipulated her into believing she was cursed and needed special pujas costing INR 24,000. When she said she couldn’t pay more, Arun offered to cover the rest, gaining her trust. Agra Horror: Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl Inside Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested As Disturbing Video of Sex Assault Surfaces.

Soon, Arun allegedly began harassing her with inappropriate messages and video calls. “He sent ‘I love you’ texts, called me beautiful, and demanded obedience,” she stated. Arun allegedly coerced her into undressing over a video call, threatening to harm her sons and leak intimate content if she disobeyed. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Drug, Gang-Rape Teen Girl in Park Circus, Film Video of Sex Assault To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

On May 10, during another temple visit, Arun allegedly raped her in a room while Damodaran stood guard. A second assault reportedly occurred on May 21, when Arun picked her up and raped her in a forested area after locking the car.

Following support from her family, the woman filed a police complaint. Arun has been arrested, and a manhunt is underway for priest Damodaran.

