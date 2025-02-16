Kolkata, February 16: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by two men in the Beniapukur area near Park Circus on Tuesday, just three days before Valentine's Day. The accused also recorded the assault and attempted to blackmail the victim, she alleged before the cops.

Both accused were arrested within hours of the complaint being filed based on technical leads. According to police, the victim was acquainted with one of the accused, Mohammad Sarfaraz, who was pretending to be in a relationship with her. The other accused has been identified as Mohammad Saif. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

"The accused lured the minor to Saif's house in the North Range area of Beniapukur under the pretext of celebrating Promise Day. He told her that they should make the promise to stay together in the presence of a friend. Once there, they allegedly spiked her soft drinks with sedatives," said a senior officer from Beniapukur PS, quoting the victim. Chennai Horror: Female Student Raped by 2 Men Inside Anna University, Male Friend Thrashed; BJP Demands Arrest of Accused.

After the girl became semi-conscious, both men allegedly raped her and recorded the sexual assault on their mobiles. When she regained consciousness hours later, the accused threatened to release the video if she reported the incident.

"The victim gathered courage and approached us with her family members after facing repeated threats even a day after the incident. Based on her complaint, we immediately launched an investigation," the officer added. They have been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Police said Sarfaraz was cultivating a relationship with the minor over the past week, celebrating various days leading up to Valentine's Day, including Rose Day, Proposal Day, Chocolate Day, and Teddy Day, indicating that the plan to commit the crime might have been made several days prior to the incident.

"The accused took advantage of the victim's trust and planned this heinous crime. We have seized their mobile phones and are conducting forensic analysis to recover the recorded video," said another investigating officer. The victim has undergone a medical examination, and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC.

Police are now investigating if the accused have been involved in similar crimes in the past. The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding strict action against the perpetrators. The cops are arranging for counselling for the victim. “We are also questioning the accused to ascertain if anyone else is involved in the crime. We are also using geo-tracking to ascertain the presence of the victim and the accused at the spot of the crime," said a senior investigating officer.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).