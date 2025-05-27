In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl was raped in Agra. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that the minor girl was raped by a man inside a temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Pavitra alias Pammi, has been arrested. A disturbing video of the sex assault incident in which the accused is seen raping the five-year-old girl has also surfaced online. Agra Shocker: Teacher Caught Dictating Answers During BA Exam at Acharya Tarachand Mahavidyalaya in UP, Video Surfaces.

Man Rapes Minor Girl Inside Temple in Agra

Man raped minor girl inside temple in Agra. (Photo credits: X/@SachinGuptaUP)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

