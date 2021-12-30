Kochi, December 30: The Kerala police today nabbed a 22-year-old woman, who was absconding after her sister Vismaya’s charred body was found in a partially burnt house in Kerala's North Paravoor on Thursday. Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Beaten, Stabbed to Death by Three Men Over Relationship With Married Woman

Even 48 hours after the incident that occurred around 4pm on Tuesday, the police are still trying hard to make a breakthrough in the case which is riddled with mysteries.

Police officers said they are waiting for the postmortem report to confirm whether it was a case of murder or suicide. But the preliminary evidence suggests it to be a murder as the younger sister identified as Jeethu fled immediately after the neighbours spotted the fire at the house and there were blood stains on the front door of the house.

The New Indian Express quoted a police official as saying “We have collected some CCTV visuals which show the younger sister walking along the road after the incident.”

The police are reportedly trying to track down Vismaya's mobile, that has gone missing. Punjab Shocker: Elderly Woman Murdered By Neighbour On Suspicion Of Doing Occult Practices in Ludhiana District

When the fire force officials and police reached the spot, the front gate was locked from outside. The room in which the body was found was also completely destroyed by fire. Based on forensic evidence, further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2021 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).