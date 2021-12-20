Ludhiana, December 20: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was allegedly killed by her neighbour in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as a 70-year-old Swaran Kaur. The incident took place in Meharban of the district. The neighbour, 45-year-old Jaspal Singh, reportedly murdered the woman on suspicion of doing occult practices. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Called 'Witch', Brutally Murdered by Nephew in Mandsaur.

The accused was arrested by the police. According to a report published in The Tribune, the incident took place at around 6:30 am when the woman was going to a gurdwara. Earlier also, Singh had threatened the woman. He had told the woman to stop these practices. The accused stabbed the woman with a knife.

A murder case was registered against the accused. Villages refuted the allegations of Singh. They told police that the woman was a religious woman and was not doing occult practices. A murder case has been registered against the accused. The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the case.

In a similar incident that took place in October, a 30-year-old woman was thrashed to death at a temple after a black magician branded her as "witch". The brutal murder took place inside a temple of Meldi deity near Arambhada village in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat. The deceased was Rameela, a mother of three children. Based on a complaint lodged by her husband Valabhai Solanki, the police arrested five accused.

