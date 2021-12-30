Delhi, December 30: A group of three men allegedly thrashed a 24-year-old man and stabbed him to death in a lane near his house in east Delhi’s Shahdara district on Wednesday evening, police said. Two of the three men, who were allegedly seen on a video footage thrashing the man, have been arrested.

Police said the dead man, Shahrukh, had an affair with one of the accused’s sister, a married woman. Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Man Killed by Friend After Argument Erupts Over Mobile Phone in Asif Nagar

According to a report in The Times of India, The accused warned his sister and Shahrukh to end their relationship but the two didn’t back down. On Wednesday evening, he came with two of his friends and allegedly killed Shahrukh in the street.

In a video which is going viral on social media , one of the accused could be seen repeatedly assaulting Shahrukh with a metal chair while another was stabbing him. A woman attempted to save Shahrukh, but she was stopped by the third accused

Later, Shahrukh was dashed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital. Medics there pronounced him “brought dead”.

A case under IPC Sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) has been lodged at the Seemapuri police station. Subsequent police efforts led to the arrest of two accused – Aditya and Zuber. The third accused, identified as Zafar, is yet to be arrested. Telangana: Man Poisons Two Minor Sons To Death After Quarrel With Wife, Commits Suicide

The victim, according to the police, was a criminal. He had multiple cases against him.

