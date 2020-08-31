Thiruvananthapuram, August 31: Double murder rocked Kerala on the occasion of Onam on Monday. Two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI) activists were allegedly murdered on the intervening night of August 31 and 31. The incident took place on the outskirts of Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram at around 11:30 pm. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Midhilaj and 28-year-old Mohammad Haq.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, both men were attacked by with sharp-edged weapons when they were returning home on Sunday night. The DFYI, the youth wing organisation of the ruling CPI (M) government, blamed Youth Congress workers for the murders. One person died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Lucknow Double Murder Case: Wife, Son of Railway Official Shot Dead in High Security Zone of UP Capital.

“It was a well planned murder. The Congress leadership will have to explain a lot why they carried out such brutal murders on Onam,” reported the media house quoting CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as saying. However, the Youth Congress denied the allegations. According to the report, DFYI activists clashed with Youth Congress workers at several places on Monday. District Congress committee’s Kollam office was also stoned. Five Youth Congress workers reportedly suffered injuries. Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Allegedly Beaten Up For Stealing in Vile Parle.

As per the police, the area witnessed minor clashed between both the groups in the last few days. Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambhil and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala the killings. Till now, Thiruvananthapuram police have detained four people in connection with the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).