Thiruvananthapuram, July 25: A Kochi-based woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws thrashed her, kept her starving after she refused to sell her wedding gold for buying an apartment, as per report. She reportedly added that the in-laws also attacked her father, breaking his leg and ribs, as he confronted them for harassing and misbehaving with his daughter. The woman got married to Jipson, a techie, in April this year and she claimed that the harassment started soon after that. Kerala Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Harassed by In-Laws For Dowry Found Dead at Home in Alapuzzha; Case Registered.

The woman told The News Minute, “Three days into the marriage, Jipson and his mother started pressing me to ask for money from my family. He also wanted to sell my gold to buy an apartment. I kept saying no, and he started threatening me. He said he will lock me up in the room. Later on, he started beating me black and blue. At night he closed my mouth and thrashed me in the abdomen and back. I could not even cry." Kerala: Young Woman Found Hanging at In-Laws' House in Kollam, Cops Suspect Suicide Over Dowry Harassment.

She has also alleged that despite filing a complaint, the police did not take any action against the accused and his family. "When I filed a complaint, they told me they will give counselling to me and Jipson. His relative is a police officer and we think that is the reason they did not take any action,” the woman said, as reported by TNM.

According to report, a fresh complaint was filed with the Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police on Thursday in this matter. Ernakulam North Police took a case against the woman's husband for attacking her father, the family reportedly said.

Several cases of dowry harassment have been reported in Kerala in the recent past. In June this year, a 19-year-old woman was found hanging in her in-laws' houses in Alapuzzha district of Kerala just three months after her marriage. She was allegedly being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

