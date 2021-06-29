Alapuzzha, June 29: Another case of dowry death surfaced from Kerala days after a 24-years old woman dies by suicide in Kollam due to dowry harassment by in-laws. A 19-year-old woman was found hanging in her in-laws' houses in Alapuzzha district of Kerala on June 22, three months after her marriage. The deceased has been identified as Suchithra. She was allegedly being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

The victim's family alleged that she was murdered. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter. Suchitra's family also alleged that her in-laws were demanding Rs 10 lakhs more even after getting 51 sovereigns of gold and a car as dowry. According to a report published in India Today, the in-laws had also asked Suchitra's parents to register their property in her name. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Ready to Work as Volunteer to Create Awareness Against Dowry.

"We have registered a case and launched a probe for unnatural death. We will investigate all aspects related to this case. An investigation is underway, and we are gathering evidence. Inquest procedures were done under an executive magistrate," reported the media house quoting R Jose, Deputy SP Chengannur as saying.

Suchitra's family alleged that she could not commit suicide and demanded action against her in-laws. She was married to Vishnu on March 21 this year. Almost one and a half months after the marriage, Vishnu is a soldier and went to Jharkhand, where he was posted. As per Schitra's family, she did not have much issue with her husband.

In a similar incident, the 24-year-old woman Vismaya V Nair was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Kollam. Police had suspected that Vismaya ended her life after constant harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry. Vismaya was an ayurvedic doctor by profession.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).