Kochi, January 29: An elderly woman was briefly detained by police on Wednesday after she was seen offering Namaz in the middle of a busy road near the IMA junction in Palakkad, causing traffic disruption during peak hours.

According to the Palakkad South Police, the woman, believed to be in her early sixties, had come to the town to pursue a long-standing family property dispute. She had reportedly been visiting various district administration offices over the past few days, seeking intervention to reclaim land she claims is rightfully hers.

This dangerous mindset is spreading into Kerala too.🚨🚨 At Palakkad’s busy IMA Junction, traffic was brought to a halt because a MUSLIM woman chose the middle of the road to offer namaz. Public roads are not personal prayer halls. Faith cannot override law, safety, or the… pic.twitter.com/hrwRBbdPsH — MAHARATHI (@MahaRathii) January 28, 2026

Eyewitnesses said the woman, dressed in white Namaz attire, suddenly sat down on the road near the junction and began praying, bringing traffic to a halt on the busy stretch. Police personnel on duty quickly intervened and removed her from the spot to ease congestion and prevent any untoward incident. Hamirpur: Woman Booked for Offering Namaz Outside DM’s Office in UP, 7 Home Guards Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

A police officer said the woman appeared to be mentally distressed and agitated due to the unresolved dispute. “She hails from Kollengode and seemed emotionally overwhelmed. It appeared that the act of praying on the road was a form of protest,” the officer said. Delhi Police Cop Suspended for ‘Kicking’ Muslim Men Offering Namaz on Road in Inderlok; Area Tense After Video Goes Viral.

Considering her age and mental state, the police decided not to register a case against her. Instead, her brother was summoned to the police station, where he was briefed about the situation. The woman was later sent home with him after being issued a warning. Normal traffic was restored soon after the incident, police said.

