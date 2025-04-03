A 71-year-old woman was booked for allegedly offering namaz in the portico of the District Magistrate’s office in Hamirpur on Monday. The incident gained attention after a video went viral on social media. Police detained the woman but later released her, citing statements from her family and residents that she was mentally unstable. Seven home guards on duty at the DM’s office were suspended for security negligence. Hamirpur SP Deeksha Sharma stated that a case was registered for trespassing after the video surfaced. The woman, identified as Munni from Sufiganj, had been receiving medical treatment for four years, according to her family. Her son, a daily wage laborer, confirmed her condition. Police assured that appropriate legal action would follow based on the investigation. Friday Namaz on Roads, Rooftops Gatherings Prohibited for Safety; Sambhal Police Prepare for Peaceful Observance of ‘Alvida’ of Ramzan Prayers.

Woman Booked for Offering Namaz at DM’s Office

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला हमीरपुर में DM ऑफिस के बाहर पब्लिक प्लेस में नमाज पढ़ने पर वृद्ध महिला के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज हुई है। ड्यूटी पर तैनात होमगार्ड को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/k0xcDDES3f — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 3, 2025

