Chandigarh, November 28: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed that unwanted elements were present in the ongoing farmers’ protest. Manohar Lal Khattar said that the government had intelligence inputs about the presence of Khalistan supporters in the crowd of farmers protesting against the newly-enacted farm laws. He raised concerns over controversial slogans against PM Narendra Modi.

The Haryana CM even claimed that some people in the farmer’s protest raised slogan supporting Khalistan. He added that in the videos going viral, the unwanted elements are threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like the way former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated. Khattar said that reports would be disclosed only after a concrete proof.

ML Khattar's Stadium:

#WATCH We've inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We've reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte': Haryana CM on Khalistan elements in #FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/ZZQrDTfDA0 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Khattar also hit out at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh over the ongoing farmers’ protest. He held Capt Singh responsible for the protest by Punjab farmers against the central government. While interacting with media Khattar said that it was only Punjab farmers who were protesting and farmers from Haryana stayed away from the agitation. He also thanked Haryana police for exercising restrain in controlling the protest.

On Friday, farmers were allowed to enter Delhi to protest against the three central agricultural laws at Nirankari ground in Burari. The agitating farmers, most of them from Punjab, reached the national capital after braving tear-gas shells and water cannons at several places in Haryana.

