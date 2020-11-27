New Delhi, November 27: Thousands of farmers entered Delhi from borders of Haryana today to protest against the three central agricultural laws. They will stage a protest at Nirankari ground in Burari. The agitating farmers, many of them from Punjab, reached the national capital after braving tear-gas shells, water cannons and police barricades at several places in Haryana yesterday. Farmers Protest: Picture of Young Navdeep Singh Jumping on Top of Water Cannon to Turn Off Tap Becomes 'Symbol of Agitation'.

After the Delhi Police allowed farmers to protest at Nirankari ground in Burari, the Haryana Police also removed barricades at border areas between Punjab and Haryana. Farmers are reaching Delhi as part of the "Dilli Chalo" (march towards Delhi) protest against the Centre's farm laws. The large gatherings of farmers at Delhi borders led to traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, especially on Delhi-Gurugram stretch.

1- Thousands of farmers, who managed to enter Haryana from Punjab to reach Delhi, were welcomed with chilled waters of water cannons at Delhi borders -- Tikri and Singhu.

2- The Delhi Police sealed the Haryana-Delhi borders at Tikri and Singhu, and used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse groups of protesting farmers.

3- As hundreds of farmers rallied at interstate borders to enter Delhi for their proposed protest, the Delhi Police sought permission from the Arvind Kejriwal government to convert nine stadiums into temporary jails for the agitating farmers.

4- The Delhi government refused. AAP legislator Raghav Chadha extended support to the farmers' protest.

5- The Delhi Police finally on Friday afternoon allowed the farmers to enter the national capital and to protest at Nirankari ground.

6- The Delhi Police would make proper arrangements for the systematic movement of farmers from borders of Haryana to lead them to the designated place of protest in North Delhi's Burari area.

7- After farmers were allowed to enter Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hailed the Centre's move. Here it may be noted that the Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and not the Delhi government.

8- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to farmers to directly talk to the Centre for all their "legitimate" issues. "The central government is always ready for talks. I appeal to all the farming brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues. The movement is not its way - the solution will come out of the conversation," read Khattar's tweet translated from Hindi.

9- The gathering of farmers in large number caused massive traffic jams were from Singhu border, Tikri border and Delhi-Gurugram border. Vehicular movement was slow because the Delhi Police were checking vehicles to catch protesters.

10- In a relief for passengers flying out of Delhi-NCR, Air India announced waiver of no-show charges and one free reschedule to passengers who could not report for their flights amid the traffic jams during the farmers' protests and the closure of borders.

