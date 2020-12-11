New Delhi, December 11: Khalsa Aid, the UK-based humanitarian relief organisation, has installed 25 foot massager machines at Singhu border for farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws. Volunteers of Khalsa Aid have been helping farmers with food and other essential items during the ongoing protest. They are organising Langar services daily for the protesting farmers. Amid Farmers' Protest, BJP to Launch Campaign to Promote Farm Laws, Cabinet Ministers Will Reach Out to People.

"In this initiative, we are giving priority to elderly farmers as they are here for a very long time and must be tired," Amarpreet, Managing Director, Khalsa Aid, India, told news agency ANI. Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been camping at Singhu border, demanding the withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws by the central government. Their agitation entered its 16th day on Friday.

Khalsa Aid Installs 25 Foot Massagers For Protesting Farmers:

Delhi: Khalsa Aid has installed 25 foot massagers for farmers protesting at Singhu border over Centre's #farmlaws “In this initiative, we are giving priority to elderly farmers as they are here for a very long time & must be tired,”Amarpreet, Managing Director, Khalsa Aid, India pic.twitter.com/vvhkJy13Qd — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

The protesting farmers reached the Singhu Border on November 26 and since then their protest continues. The number of protesting farmers is also increasing day by day. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba Serves Free Food to Protesting Farmers, Gets Praise For Kind Gesture.

Farmers want the government to withdraw The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The government, on the other hand, is saying that it is ready to amend these laws to address farmers' concerns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).