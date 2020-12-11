New Delhi, December 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon launch a campaign to promote the Centre's three agricultural laws. According to reports, the BJP will deploy a battery of leaders, including union cabinet ministers, who will reach out to common people and explain to them what they call the "benefits" of the farm laws. Farmers' Protest: Centre, In Proposal Sent to Farmers, Says 'Ready to Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP'.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to hit the street to educate people about the farm laws. The BJP's campaign to promote the farm laws comes as thousands of farmers are protesting against the three legislations and have threatened to block railway tracks.

Farmers want the government to withdraw The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The government, on the other hand, is ready to amend these laws.

Yesterday, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal urged the farmer leaders to resume their dialogue with the Centre and find an amicable solution to the issues related to the farm laws. Both ministers made an appeal a day after the farmers unanimously rejected the Centre's offer to amend the laws.

All India Kisan Sabha's Punjab General Secretary Major Singh Punawal told IANS on Friday that their agitation would continue till the Centre withdrew the three laws. "Our next programme of agitation includes blocking of the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway before December 12 and stage dharnas at DC offices and submit memorandums to authorities across the country on December 14," he added.

