Kolkata, April 8: The much-awaited Kolkata Fatafat results, also known as Kolkata FF for April 8, 2025, have been declared. Participants can view the outcomes for all eight rounds—referred to as "bazis"—on the official websites, Kolkataff.com and Kolkataff.in. This popular lottery-style betting game is held daily in Kolkata, attracting thousands of hopeful players. Participants can also scroll below to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of April 7 2025.

To participate in the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery, individuals must be physically present in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Inspired by the Satta Matka format, this lottery-style game requires players to place bets for a chance to win prizes of varying amounts. The game unfolds across eight rounds or "bazis" held throughout the day, and the results for each round — from the 1st to the 8th bazi — are announced once all rounds have concluded.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 08, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In the popular Kolkata FF lottery, also referred to as Kolkata Fatafat, participants select numbers and place wagers for a chance to win cash rewards. The game features eight rounds each day, giving players several opportunities to win with relatively small bets. Results for each round, known as "bazis," are declared at 90-minute intervals. The first bazi result is usually announced around 10 AM, with subsequent results released throughout the day, concluding with the final round at approximately 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat is a high-speed, speculative lottery that challenges players’ luck, strategy, and decision-making skills. Its popularity continues to rise, making it one of the most widely played lottery games in India. While lottery games are permitted in 13 Indian states — including West Bengal where Kolkata FF is held, it’s important to note that betting and gambling remain largely banned in the country.

At LatestLY, we advise our readers to be cautious while participating in Satta Matka-style games like Kolkata FF, as they carry financial risks and may lead to legal or monetary repercussions.

