Kolkata, October 26: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was allegedly killed by his son at their home during an argument over money in Sinthee. The deceased was identified as Utpal Kanti Roy (65), according to a report by the Times of India. The incident took place at around 5 am on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the accused was arrested shortly after on the basis of a complaint by his mother. As per the reports, On Tuesday morning, the accused had come back home drunk after spending the night with his friends at a local Kali Puja pandal. As soon as his father opened the door, the accused demanded money to buy alcohol again. Kerala Shocker: Refused Money To Buy Alcohol, Man Sets Mother on Fire in Punnayurkulam.

As the victim refused to give him money, an altercation broke out and the accused assaulted him. The accused bashed the victim's head on a wall. On hearing the cries of the victim, neighbours rushed to the spot. He collapsed after being hit by his son and later passed away. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Friends For Refusing to Pay Money For Alcohol in Saharanpur.

As per the reports, the deceased's wife was present when the incident took place and the cops are recording her statements to ascertain the exact chain of events. The accused is a drug addict who had been admitted twice to rehab. He had come out of the rehab centre in August this year and is still under medication.

